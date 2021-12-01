NCAA players warm up for college season through MPBL Invitational

LETRAN Knights get an early workout as 15 of its players will suit up for different teams in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Invitational.

NCAA players in MPBL

NCAA Finals MVP Fran Yu and Rhenz Abando spearhead the boys from Muralla who will get their chance to strut their stuff in the upcoming tourney, which will open this Dec. 11.

Yu will be part of the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors as he will be joined by fellow Letran teammates Jeo Ambohot, Allen Mina, King Caralipio, and Mark Sangalang, while Abando returns to the San Juan Knights Go for Gold AICC lineup after playing for the squad in Filbasket.

Brent Paraiso and Ira Bataller will also be part of Manila Stars, while Ato Ular and Kyle Tolentino will play for Marikina Shoe City.

Other Knights stalwarts suiting up in the MPBL Invitational include Christian Fajarito for Laguna Krah Asia; Pao Javillonar for Caloocan Excellence; and Kurt Reyson, Rafael Go, and Neil Guarino for Imus Bandera.

Continue reading below ↓

This will be an opportunity for the defending champion Letran to get back in shape with the NCAA hoping to kickstart Season 97 in the first quarter of 2022.

But this isn't limited to the Knights with other NCAA schools also allowing their players to see action in the MPBL Invitational granting that they secure their special guest licenses from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Arellano's Justin Arana will also play for Pasig, while the other Chiefs also playing in this tourney include Gelo Sablan (Caloocan) and Jordan Sta. Ana (Sarangani Marlins).

Justin Gutang will also back in the fold with his fellow St. Benilde Blazers Will Gozum and Kendrix Belgica as they play for a loaded Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards roster, featuring former PBA players Marc Pingris, Peter June Simon, and Roi Sumang.

Continue reading below ↓

Lyceum's Jayson David will suit up for Iloilo United Royals, while fellow Pirates Spencer Pretta (Emkai-Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers) and Alvin Baetiong (Mindoro EOG-Burlington Tamaraws) will also be part of the tourney.

San Sebastian banger JM Calma will return for San Juan, as his Golden Stags teammate Ken Villapando will be part of the Mindoro roster.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

San Juan will also parade Mapua's Paolo Hernandez, Arvin Gamboa, Adrian Nocum, and Bryan Lacap, as Cardinals' peer Laurenz Victoria will play for Rizal.

Perpetual's Rey Peralta will join the Muntinlupa Cagers, as rookie Dwight Saguiguit will play for Laguna.

Iloilo also acquired Emilio Aguinaldo College's JP Maguliano, Marwin Taywan, Adrian de Guzman, and Bryeo Bunyi, while the Generals' Rodney Fuentes went to Laguna.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.