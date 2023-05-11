Letran Knights give Abando good vibes on way to first KBL title

THE Letran Knights could be Rhenz Abando’s lucky charm.

Abando won a championship with the Anyang KGC right in his rookie season as the team beat the Seoul SK Knights in the deciding Game 7 of the Korean Basketball League (KBL) finals last week, prevailing in overtime, 100-97.

The victory came four days after the Knights met up with their former star player during a short trip to Korea as part of the team’s incentive for winning the NCAA men’s basketball title for the third straight time.

“Tinaon na ng team yung trip sa Korea habang finals nung KBL para i-meet up si Rhenz,” said former Letran coach and now consultant Bonnie Tan.

The entire Letran unit watched Game Five at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium – home of the Knights – although Anyang lost, 66-60, as Seoul moved on the verge of retaining its title.

Tan, Letran rector Fr. Clarence Marquez, and the Knights including stalwarts Fran Yu and Louie Sangalang, spent time with to Abando and had their picture taken since the entire delegation was headed back to the Philippines the following day.

Somehow, the encounter proved to be a blessing for Abando as Anyang would go on and win back-to-back the final two games of the title series to dethrone the Knights.

PHOTO: Anyang KGC on Facebook

Abando left the Philippines a champion player with Letran, leading the Knights to a back-to-back crown in Season 97 where he also emerged as the league’s Rookie-MVP.

He returns to the country still a winner after becoming the first Filipino to earn a KBL championship.

“From setting goals to working hard and finally reaching them. The ride is never easy, but it shaped me into the Champion I envisioned myself to be,” Abando posted on Instagram.

“Made my way up to this season as a Champion despite all the ups and downs, reminding myself to work hard until you are proud. Until the next one.”