Letran, FEU-Diliman head PG Flex Linoleum Inter Secondary cast

TOP high school teams, including NCAA Letran and UAAP titlist FEU-Diliman, take centerstage in the PG Flex Linoleum Inter Secondary Tournament set to fire off on Saturday at the Veacon Hope Sports Center.

A total of eight schools, four from UAAP, two from NCAA and two from the UCBL are battling for glory in the month-long tournament.

Ateneo gets going

Ateneo opens its title drive against University of Batangas at 4:30 p.m. while Adamson goes up against Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas at 3 p.m. at the Veacon Hope gym in Caloocan City.

Both PCU and UB are from the UCBL.

The Baby Tamaraws are installed as the favorites in the tournament especially after ruling the UAAP Season 85 boy's tournament by defeating the Adamson via 2-0 sweep in the finals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Baby Falcons though are surely eager to get back at the Tamaraws as they are also one of four participating UAAP schools in the tournament alongside fellow semifinalists NU Nazareth School and Ateneo.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

All eyes will be on the Squires as well after winning the NCAA juniors title for the first time after 22 years with its own 2-0 sweep of La Salle-Greenhills in the Finals.

Tournament format calls for a single-round robin elimination with the top two teams battling for the championship and the third and fourth seeds locking horns in the battle for third in the final day of tournament on Oct. 28.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph