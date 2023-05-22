Letran gets back at San Beda as La Salle stays perfect in Filoil Cup

KURT Reyson delivered the goods and Letran got the better of archrival San Beda, 72-64, to move to solo second in Group I of the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Monday at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Motivated by a late loss to the Red Lions in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup, the Knights overcame a six-point halftime deficit to frustrate San Beda's Team B and bag back-to-back wins for a 4-1 record in Group I.

La Salle stays unbeaten

Zane Jalbuena tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks as they dropped to 1-3.

Meanwhile, De La Salle beat another UAAP powerhouse in National University, 107-86.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kevin Quiambao kept up his preseason tear with 22 points and four assists, while Mark Nonoy added 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Mike Phillips and Bright Nwankwo also combined for 22 points and nine rebounds to make sure the Green Archers remained perfect at 6-0.

The scores:

FIRST GAME

CLARE 65 - Sual 23, Galang 11, Tapenio 10, Estacio 9, Estrada 7, Yanes 2, Decano 2, Ndong 1, Acosta 0, Victoriano 0, Cabauatan 0, Kane 0, Yu 0

CEU 55 - Puray 11, Balogun 9, Santos 8, Bernabe 8, Tolentino 5, Anagbogu 5, Darbin 3, Penano 2, Malicana 2, Borromeo 2, Marcelo 2, Diaz 0, Joson 0, Ferrer 0, Reyes 0

QUARTERS: 16-19, 32-32, 47-43, 65-55

SECOND GAME

BENILDE 94 - Nayve 19, Oczon 19, Carlos 12, Mara 10, Arciaga 7, Jarque 5, Flores 5, Lepalam 4, Sangco 3, Sumabat 3, Marasigan 2, Serrano 2, Turco 2, Vanguardia 1, Cajucom 0

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ARELLANO 83 - Sunga 24, Doromal 16, Bagay 13, Dela Cruz 7, Valencia 6, Anama 4, Oftana 4, Abastillas 4, Villarente 2, Camay 2, Mallari 1, Rosalin 0, Antonio 0, Domingo 0, Lustina 0

QUARTERS: 28-21, 52-41, 73-67, 94-83

THIRD GAME

LETRAN 72 - Reyson 20, Cuajao 15, Nunag 12, Javillonar 7, Alarcon 5, Brillantes 5, Guarino 3, Tolentino 3, Ariar 2, Fajardo 0, Santos 0, Nunag 0

SAN BEDA 64 - Jalbuena 17, Alloso 13, Sajonia 15, Lina 6, Royo 4, Tagala 3, Etulle 3, Teruel 3

QUARTERS: 14-16, 28-34, 54-56, 72-64

FOURTH GAME

LA SALLE 107 - Quiambao 22, Nonoy 16, M. Phillips 12, Nwankwo 10, David 8, Escandor 7, Gollena 7, Nelle 6, Cortez 4, Estacio 4, B. Phillips 3, Melencio 3, Policarpio 2, Abadam 2, Manuel 1

NATIONAL U 86 - John 17, Baclaan 12, Enriquez 10, Yu 10, Figueroa 8, Manansala 8, Jumamoy 8, Gulapa 6, Clemente 4, Palacielo 3, Malonzo 0, Perciano 0, Lim 0, Colonia 0

QUARTERS: 30-19, 53-42, 81-71, 107-86