Taguig City scores wire-to-wire win over QC to clinch Metro League title

THE Taguig City Generals hoisted the Metro League 24-and-under men’s basketball crown after a wire-to-wire victory over Kyusi@80, 76-58, on Friday at the Hagonoy Sports Complex in Taguig.

Lerry John Mayo had 20 points, 17 rebounds and four steals in the finale, earning MVP honors.

Zuharto Mamaluba scored 17 and Richmond Gilbero added 14 to help the Generals complete a series turnaround after absorbing an 80-85 overtime home loss in the opener of the best-of-three finals. Taguig won Game Two also in overtime, 69-65.

“Sobrang hirap talaga,” said Taguig coach Mixson Ramos. “Nakita mo naman ‘yung mga players ng Quezon City, talagang players sila ng mga school. ‘Yung sa amin, puro mga dito lang talaga sa Taguig, so dinadaan lang namin sa tiyaga.”

Mamaluba scored 10 straight points inside the paint bridging the first and second frame as Taguig took a 24-10 lead.

Kyusi@80 was without center Adzhar Udjan after getting ejected for two unsportsmanlike infractions in Game Two and thus an automatic one-game suspension. Still, QC managed to trim the deficit to six at the break, 35-29, before Mayo began to heat up and scored nine points in the third quarter for a 17-point Taguig lead, 58-41.

“Sinabi ko sa mga players na mas lamang tayo kapag nagsama-sama tayo, kaysa ’yung puro one-on-one lang. ‘Yun lang ang naging advantage namin sa kanila,” added Ramos, who automatically took home the Best Coach award from the M-League.

Alexander Junsay led QC with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Dexter Castillo filled the shoes left by Udjan in the middle, also producing a double-double performance with 15 points and 11 boards.

QC’s Nathan Lopez and Drick Acosta struggled, scoring only four points apiece while combining for a dismal three for 16 shooting from the field, adding to Kyusi@80’s woes as they only converted a combined 19 of their 71 attempts for a 26 percent shooting clip in the finale of the tournament backed by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) with Barangay 143 as presentor and supported by Gerry’s Grill, Summit Water, Alcoplus, Nature’s Spring, Goodfellow, SMS Global Technologies, Inc., Spalding, Team Rebel Sports and PLDT.

Before the game, the league also paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away along with 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash last week.

The scores:

Taguig City 76—Mayo 20, Mamaluba 17, Gilbero 14, Sampurna 8, Caballero 5, Pumaris 4, Orodio 3, Azares 3, Cambaya 2, Caduada 0, Relatado 0

Kyusi@80 58— Junsay 17, Castillo 15, Camua 9, Penaga 7, Lopez 4, Acosta 4, Sabalza 2, Salazar 0.

Quarterscores: 20-8; 35-29; 58-41; 76-58.