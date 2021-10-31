Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Team OTE stays unbeaten but Lebron Lopez yet to see action

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Lebron Lopez
    Francis "Lebron" Lopez yet play in Overtime Elite.
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    TEAM OTE blasted Dr. Phillips BC, 87-64, on Saturday at the OTE Center for Excellence in Atlanta (Sunday, Manila time).

    Lebron Lopez of the Philippines still was not fielded in Team OTE's second game.

    Matt Bewley had 19 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, and one steal as the Tim Fanning-coached side remained unbeaten through two games.

    De'Vontes Cobbs churned out 15 points and four boards, Kok Yat had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Izan Almanza and TJ Clark had 13 points each.

    Lebron LopezFrancis "Lebron" Lopez waits for his number to be called.

    Everything went Team OTE's way after its 21-point second period as it took the 48-24 halftime lead largely thanks to its inside attack, outrebounding Dr. Phillips, 46 to 29, which translated to 60 points in the paint.

    Tyler Smith also has yet to see action.

    Team OTE makes its first road trip on Monday when it meets the Liberty Heights Cardinals in Lincoln Country, North Carolina.

    Denzel Aberdeen led Dr. Phillips BC with 24 points.

