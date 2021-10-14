LeBron Lopez to play under Tim Fanning in Overtime Elite

LEBRON Lopez will be part of Team Fanning, to be coached by former Maccabi Tel Aviv deputy Tim Fanning, in the Overtime Elite.

Lopez joins a team featuring Amen Thompson, De'Vontes Cobbs, Kok Yat, Tyler Smith, Matt Bewley, Johned Walker, T.J. Clark, and Izan Almansa, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Team Fanning will be one of the three OTE teams when its season opens on Oct. 29.

Former DePaul and Virginia coach Dave Leitao will handle Team Leitao, consisting of Bryce Griggs, Bryson Warren, Ausar Thompson, Ryan Bewley, Jalen Lewis, Emmanuel Maldonado, Jaylen Martin, Davion Mace, and Jahzare Jackson.

Eight-year NBA veteran Ryan Gomes will handle Team Gomes, which has Jean Montero, Jazian Gortman, Malik Bowman, Dominick Barlow, Alexandre Sarr, Tudor Somosescu, Lewis Duarte, Nathan Missia-Dio, and Jai Smith.

OTE head coach and director of player development Kevin Ollie will oversee the progress of all three teams.

"The most exciting part of our schedule is going to be playing each other, getting under the lights in our building," Overtime Elite head of basketball operations Brandon Williams said.

"We're not hung up on specific teams right now. The reality is there just aren't many teams that will look like us. That's the real challenge in scheduling."

LeBron Lopez with Gilas Pilipinas

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

The teams will pay prep and postgraduate opponents, among them the Vertical Academy bannered by five-star recruit Mikey Williams, Hillcrest Prep, Putnam Science Academy, and post-grad squads Sunrise Christian Academy and Dream City Christian.

Games will be held at the OTE Center of Excellence in Atlanta, but will also see the team travel to North Carolina, Arizona, Ohio and Florida.

The OTE team will also participate in the GA Prep Series on Oct. 29, where it plays Dr. Phillips (Florida), Vertical Academy (North Carolina), and Calvary Christian's KT Kings team (Florida).

The three teams will also have the OTE League Series, playing against each other with standings reflecting on the OTE Playoffs in late March.

Wins in the OTE League Series will count for two points in the standings, while victories over prep/post-grad teams will be for one point. Points can also be gained for winning "takeovers," which includes one-on-one challenges, dunk contests, and three-point shootouts.

