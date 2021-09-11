Lebron Lopez one of seven international players in 24-man OTE roster

LEBRON Lopez will be one of the seven international players in Overtime Elite's 24-man lineup as the groundbreaking program finalized its roster.

Lebron Lopez in Overtime Elite

Lopez, 18 and stands at 6-5, is the only Asian in the lineup for this "transformative new basketball league" which is expected to start this fall.

Joining the Filipino guard are guards Emmanuel Maldonado (Puerto Rico), Jean Montero (Dominican Republic), and Tudor Somacescu (Romania), and forwards Izan Almansa (Spain), Nathan Missia-Dio (Belgium), and Alexandre Sarr (France).

"These 24 exceptional young men with the support of their families, have charted a new path for athletes to maximize their talent through elite coaching, specialized academics, professional training, and economic empowerment," said OTE commissioner and president Aaron Ryan.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

"We are proud to recognize and partner with these trailblazers on their journey and look forward to bringing our fans closer to the game and players using the same innovation that has become synonymous with the Overtime brand.”

Twins Matt and Ryan Bewley and Amen and Ausar Thompson spearhead the roster which is expected to all arrive in Atlanta later this month.

Also part of the program are centers Jahzare Jackson and Jalen Lewis; forwards Dominick Barlow, Malik Bowman, Jaylen Martin, Jai Smith, Tyler Smith, and Kok Yat; and guards TJ Clark, De'Vontes Cobbs, Jazian Gortman, Bryce Griggs, and Bryson Warren.

"Through our scouting efforts, we tapped relationships around the world to find 24 extraordinary young men who possess the talent, drive, and confidence to pioneer and disrupt an entrenched system," said Brandon Williams, head of OTE basketball operations.

"This recruiting process has been enlightening and rewarding for players, families, program directors and coaches throughout the ecosystem. The diligence and persistence of the staff meant working though opposition, many sleepless nights, long discussions and in-person meetings, to get to these historic contract signings. The group has become family, forged in the fire of challenge, all striving for excellence. We are ecstatic with our inaugural roster and are counting the minutes until we are together in Atlanta."

All players are expected to earn a six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of at least $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime.

Aside from that, players will participate in revenue fromuse of their name, image and likeness, including through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, videogames and NFTs.

