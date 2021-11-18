Lebron Lopez misses OTE's first pro simulation game

JEAN Montero was quick to seize the spotlight in Overtime Elite's first Pro Simulation game, steering Team OTE to a 105-95 win over Team Elite last Saturday (Manila time) at the OTE Center of Excellence in Atlanta.

The Dominican point guard dazzled his way to 24 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and three steals to turn heads in the game that had the legendary Julius Erving watching from courtside.

Amen Thompson was also a beast down low with his 20 points, nine boards, five assists, and three blocks, with twin Ausar notching 12 points, five rebounds, and two rejections in their first game together under the Overtime Elite umbrella.

Emmanuel Maldonado was just as good with his 17 points and five rebounds for Team OTE, which lorded it over the paint and scored 70 points against Team Elite's 48.

Bryson Warren paced Team Elite with 22 points and eight boards, while Matt Bewley got a double-double of 18 pointsa and 12 rebounds in the losing cause.

LeBron Lopez remains grounded

The Pro Simulation game divides the players into two rosters mimicking the NBA-style games of four, 12-minute quarters with a 24-second shotclock.

Lebron Lopez missed the first Pro Simulation game as ge remains in the country due to visa issues.

Also missing the game was his Team OTE peer Kok Yat due to injury.

It's a deviation from Overtime Elite's League Series games where the three teams play each other in one day in two, 10-minute halves, and the Prep Challenge, where the squads face other prep teams around the United States.

Team OTE returns to action on Sunday (Manila time) as it plays the Word of God Academy.

