Lebron Lopez-less Team OTE splits first League Series games

TEAM OTE split its first League Series games Wednesday (Manila time) at the OTE Center of Excellence in Atlanta.

Still without Filipino guard Lebron Lopez who remains in Manila, the Tim Fanning-coached side beat Team Elite, 41-30, before bowing to Team Overtime, 53-45.

Matt Bewley was quick to wax hot for Team OTE against Team Elite as he led his side's 56-percent first half shooting to end up with 14 points and six rebounds.

Izan Almansa was as solid with his nine points and three assists, as Amen Thompson got seven in his first game against his twin brother Ausar, who wound up with nine points and four rebounds for Team Elite.

But the back-to-back games didn't do Team OTE any favors as Team Overtime raced to a 10-point halftime lead and never looked back.

Dominick Barlow led Team Overtime with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor, to go with five boards, three assists, and three steals as the Ryan Gomes-coached side went 2-0 for the night.

Team OTE leaned on Bewley's 12 points, with TJ Clark and De'Vontes Cobbs both had 11 in the losing cause.

League Series games will see all three Overtime Elite teams face off in 20-minute games with 10-minute halves and two points being awarded to the winners.

They face off each other anew in the same venue on Sunday (Manila time).

