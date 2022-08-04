Lastimosa, Falcons making most of opportunities in preseason

VETERAN Jerom Lastimosa was relieved as Adamson overcame Perpetual Help in the preseason tournament, saying that every game is important to the Falcons as they try to build momentum for the big stage.

The 24-year-old Lastimosa took matters in his own hands in the closing moments, nailing the dagger three from the top of the arc with 13.1 seconds left as the Falcons took a 68-61 win over Perpetual for a 3-0 record, all against NCAA teams, in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

"Wala na rin ako nakita sa teammates ko, so yung thinking ko is itira ko na talaga yun kaysa ma-turnover ako," said Lastimosa, with his booming three capping off a sensational 18-point performance on a near-perfect 6-of-7 clip from the field as well as three steals, one rebound, and one assist.

Lastimosa stresses the importance of the preseason in building momentum and giving his young teammates a boost in morale after narrowly missing out on the UAAP Season 84 Final Four.

Joem Sabandal and the Falcons are 3-0 in the preseason tournament.

Parading a virtually intact roster, the Falcons have Vince Magbuhos and Joem Sabandal, among others, behind Lastimosa in their UAAP drive.

In this preseason tournament, they have beaten St. Benilde, Arellano and Perpetual Help.

"Itong preseason na ito, dito namin bubuuin yung chemistry namin," said the 5-foot-10 Lastimosa. "Last season, masyadong madalian yung preparation namin, parang three months lang. Ngayon, ito na yung tamang panahon na kunin namin yung chemistry namin para prepared kami sa upcoming season."

"Being a leader, nandoon na yung gina-guide ko yung mga baguhan. Yun naman yung utos sa akin ni coach (Nash Racela), na iga-guide ko talaga sila," he said. Jethro Castillo

