Late call-up Isaac Go adds ceiling, outside shooting to Mighty Sports

MIGHTY Sports made a last-ditch effort to boost its frontline, enlisting Isaac Go for the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

Go was taken first in the special Gilas round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, with Columbian Dyip securing the rights to the former Ateneo big man.

His arrival adds ceiling and outside shooting to Mighty, which is also backed by Creative Pacific of Bong Cuevas, Go for Gold, Oriental Group, Discovery Primea, and Gatorade.

"Isaac is great. He was the number one pick for a reason. He's a smart player who picks up fast and can shoot," said Mighty head coach Charles Tiu.

"It's going to be a great experience for him and it will help him prepare for Gilas, too."

The 6-8 Go will be linking up with 7-foot-2 wunderkind Kai Sotto, Rain or Shine veteran Beau Belga, naturalized center Andray Blatche and imports Renaldo Balkman and Mckenzie Moore.

The 23-year-old center also rekindles his partnership with fellow Ateneo star Thirdy Ravena, as well as fellow Gilas pool members Dave Ildefonso and brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano.