Las Piñas Lodis win in NBL debut, Bulacan beats Cagayan Valley

LAS Piñas captured a win in its first game in the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL), beating Narvacan at the start of the 2022 President’s Cup at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol Gymnasium on Sunday.

Domark Matillano scored 25 points and hit five threes as the Lodis, one of the four new teams in the league, shot 15 from beyond the arc in their runaway victory.

Julian Posada scored 17 point and dropped seven assists while Crispin Barnedo had an all-around effort with nine points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks.

Paolo Casia had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Redel Fabro had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers, also debuting this season in the league.

Bulacan, meanwhile, overwhelmed newcomer Cagayan Valley, 100-86, to begin its quest for a title in its second season in the league.

Marlon Monte topscored for the Republicans with 21 points as the team had six players in double figures.

Ryan Operio tallied 14 points, as Christian Necio had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals for Bulacan.

Wendell Binarao led the Water Buffaloes with 17 points.

Aries Santos had 19 points, Raymart Amil added 14 points and Laguna beat Quezon, 101-94.

