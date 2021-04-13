Juntilla provides spark vs Dumaguete as Lapu-Lapu takes early VisMin Cup lead

ALCANTARA — The ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu City needed a spark against the resilient Dumaguete Warriors and veteran wingman Reed Juntilla was more than happy to provide it as the Heroes came away with a 67-57 win in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Tuesday afternoon at the Civic Center here in Cebu.

The victory placed ARQ at the top of the standings in the Visayas leg with a perfect 2-0 record while Dumaguete suffered their second loss in as many games.

The Warriors had the upper hand for most of the game as they led 34-30 at the midway point of the third after consecutive three-pointers by guard Nikki Monteclaro. Juntilla then went to work as he scored eight straight points on an array of midrange jumpers to spark a 12-0 run and help give the Heroes a 46-37 lead heading to the last period.

The Warriors pressed on and pulled to within five, 45-50, after a tough fallaway jumper by Jeric Nacpil but ARQ answered with 11 unanswered points in a two-minute span, six coming from burly forward Ferdinand Lusdoc, to erect a 61-50 lead.

Continue reading below ↓

Dumaguete last threatened at 54-61 after another basket by Nacpil but a free throw by Vincent Minguito and another layup by Lusdoc shut the door on any possible Warriors’ comeback.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Lusdoc led the way for ARQ with 14 points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal while Juntilla finished with 12 points, four boards, and three dimes. Jerick Cañada had an all-around game, piling up nine points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Jerick Cañada goes up for a tightly contested jumper.

Continue reading below ↓

ARQ head coach Francis Auquico heaped praise on Juntilla, who he said the team depends on for some much-needed scoring.

“Si Reed (Juntilla), inaasahan talaga namin yung scoring niya,” said Auquico. “I’m glad that he delivered when we needed him.”

Monteclaro shot in six three-pointers on his way to scoring 20 points for Dumaguete. Mark Doligon added 12 while Nacpil finished with a double-double of 10 points and 11 boards.

Lapu-Lapu looks to rack up its third straight win when it faces Siquijor tomorrow at 2:00PM. On the other hand, Dumaguete hopes to bounce back against Talisay on the same day at 8:00PM.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

Lapu-Lapu City (67) -- Lusdoc 14, Juntilla 12, Cañada 9, Minguito 8, Galvez 7, Tangkay 6, Mondragon 5, Ochea 3, Berame 3, Abad 0, Senining 0, Arong 0.

Dumaguete (57) -- Monteclaro 20, Doligon 12, Nacpil 10, Gabas 6, Velasquez 3, Mantilla 3, Roy 2, Regalado 1, Aguilar 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Quarterscores: 17-17, 25-23, 46-37, 67-57.