VisMin Super Cup game between Lapu Lapu, Siquijor postponed amid power outage

ALCANTARA -- The game between ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu City and Siquijor in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup has been postponed because of a power outage at the Civic Center here in Cebu, Wednesday afternoon.

ARQ was leading 27-13 at halftime of the game when the power completely went out.

"We had a power outage here in Alcantara. Though we have a generator, it could not sustain our internet which has forced us to postpone the game," said Chief Operating Officer Rocky Chan.

Chan has also talked to both Lapu-Lapu Heroes head coach Francis Auquico, Mystics head coach Joel Palapal, and their respective team owners about this.

It was deemed that the game will be restarted on the final day of the elimination round.

The game had already been stopped once after the power went out at the midway point of the second period.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

ARQ-Lapu-Lapu, which was gunning for its third win in a row, got off to a fast start and led, 23-5, after the first 10 minutes of action. However, the Mystics kept the game from getting out of hand by holding the Heroes to just four points in the second period.

Continue reading below ↓

League officials added that the games pitting Tubigon Bohol and KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue and Dumaguete and MJAS Zenith-Talisay will be played once electricity stabilizes.