Juntilla's 33 points help Lapu Lapu punch ticket to VisMin Cup semis

ALCANTARA, CEBU — ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu rode the hot hands of Reed Juntilla to beat Dumaguete, 92-76, in the knockout quarterfinals of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Sunday at the Civic Center.

Juntilla, 36, scored 33 points on an efficient 16-of-26 shooting to go with seven rebounds as Lapu Lapur clinched the last ticket to the semifinals of the Visayas leg against a twice-to-beat KCS-Mandaue side.

The match is set on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

“He’s finally back! That’s the Reed Juntilla we have been missing for the past games," said Lapu Lapu assistant coach Jerry Abuyabor.

Facing an exhausted Dumaguete squad that was coming off a 67-65 overtime win against Tabogon a day ago, Lapu Lapu ended the third quarter with a 14-2 run to take a 64-52 lead to the final frame.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Ferdinand Lusdoc also had a huge impact in Lapu Lapu's victory with 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists while Dawn Ochea chipped in 10 points, seven boards, an assist, a steal, and a blocked shot.

Continue reading below ↓

Jerick Cañada masterfully orchestrated ARQ’s offense and compiled 12 assists while Hofer Mondragon hauled down 11 boards and had two blocks.



Dumaguete, which entered the playoffs as the fifth seed with a 2-8 slate, was paced by Ronald Roy, who had 30 points on 11-of-22 shooting and eight rebounds.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mark Doligon had 18 points, six boards, three assists, two steals, and a block. The Warriors, though, missed the usual production of star guard Jaybie Mantilla, who managed just seven points on 2-of-10 shooting.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:



ARQ Lapu-Lapu (92)—Juntilla 33, Lusdoc 16, Ochea 10, Senining 7, M. Arong 6, Berame 6, F. Arong 6, Galvez 4, Cañada 2, Mondragon 2, Abad 0, Regero 0, Tangkay 0, Solis 0.



Dumaguete (76)—Roy 30, Doligon 18, Regalado 8, Mantilla 7, Monteclaro 6, Gabas 5, Tomilloso 2, Velasquez 0, Gonzalgo 0, Ramirez 0.



Quarterscores: 22-21, 40-42, 64-52, 92-76.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.