Lakestars end Thirdy Ravena-less NeoPhoenix win run with 27-point rout

SHIGA Lakestars sent San-En NeoPhoenix crashing down to earth, dealing a 100-73 beatdown in the 2020-21 B.League Saturday at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

The hosts had no answer to the visitors' firepower as Shiga shot 14-of-37 from deep, with this accurate outside sniping allowing it to build a 48-37 halftime lead which further grew to 22, 78-56, heading into the payoff period.

Jordan Hamilton was a beast in this game, going for 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals, while Masaya Karimata waxed hot from deep, drilling seven triples to wound up with 21 points for the Lakestars.

The defeat halted San-En's groove after a two-week break and was not able to keep its winning streak alive after a pair of upset victories over SunRockers Shibuya last Feb. 13 and 14.

Kyle Hunt topscored for the NeoPhoenix with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Stevan Jelovac chimed in 16 points and 12 boards in the defeat.

Hayato Kawashima als poured 14 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the outside, while Kazuya Tsuya scored 11 in the defeat to fall to a 9-29 record.

San-En, which is still awaiting the return of Filipino import Thirdy Ravena from a fractured right index finger, will try to compete better on Sunday against Shiga in the same venue.

The Lakestars, meanwhile, improved to 14-24 after drawing superb support all around.

Reio Maeda contributed a double-double in the tune of 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Jonathan Octeus had 15 points, three assists, and two boards in the win.