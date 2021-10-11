Laguna Pistons come back from 24 points down, beat Paranaque in NBL

LAGUNA got on track as it swept its weekend assignments in the Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup 2021.

Laguna Pistons NBL results

The Pistons snapped a four-game slide after beating the Mindoro Tamaraws Next Gen, 106-87, on Saturday then made it back-to-back wins, coming back from a 24-point deficit to nip the Parañaque Aces, 84-83, on Sunday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

Laguna now holds seventh place with a 3-4 win-loss card after a slow start in the league for homegrown standouts.

Shin Manacsa topscored for the Pistons with 24 points, but it was Jeff Disquitado who made waves, notching a near triple-double of nine points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists in the lopsided win over the Tamaraws.

Against the Aces, King Fadriquela had 25 points, and Ralph Pantaleon had 14 points and 17 rebounds in a no-relief job for the Pistons, who also got 17 points from Raymart Amil.

The Pistons trailed, 36-12, early in the second quarter against the Aces, but tied the game at 75-75. Disquitado and Pantaleon broke the deadlock and Amil hitting free throws to keep the gap.

Paranaque had one last chance to regain the lead in the final seconds but Laguna forced the Aces’ Jelo Razon to turn the ball over at the close of the match.

