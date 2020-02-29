Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Laguna Pistons hand La Union first loss at end of NBL elims

    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago
    Shin Manacsa gathers for a floater against the La Union defense.
    PHOTO: nbl-philippines on facebook

    LAGUNA handed La Union its first loss, 107-98, in the final day of the elimination round of the National Basketball League (NBL) Season 3 Black Arrow Express-President’s Cup at the University of Baguio Gym.

    Shin Manacsa had 25 points to lead the Pistons to the victory to cap the eliminations with a 3-3 card in Group B, sealing the fifth-seed in the next round.

    Romel Doliente had 15 points but the Paower suffered their first defeat to end with a 5-1 record. La Union though took the first spot in Group B and will hold a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

      The Pistons will face Group A fourth-seed Cavite Ballers on March 8 in a crossover playoff round, with the Ballers holding a twice-to-beat advantage.

      Raymart Amil had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals, as Renzo Tampoc added 12 points for Laguna as it outscored La Union, 34-20, in the second quarter to take command.

      Mitchelle Maynes had 14 points for La Union in a losing cause.

