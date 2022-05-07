Lady Air Defenders beat Lady Generals fof fifth straight win

PSI Lady Air Defenders dealt Taguig its first loss, 48-46, in the 2022 Women’s National Basketball League Pilipinas (WNBL) Season at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Cindy Resultay poured 14 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists, as Anna Buendia had 13 points as the Air Force Lady Air Defenders scored their fifth straight victory after losing the first two matches.

Snow Penaranda was the lone double digit scorer for Taguig with 12 points but the Lady Generals remain in first place with a 5-1 win-loss slate.

Go For Gold-Philippine Navy, on the other hand, defeated Philippine Army, 56-54, to take third place with a 4-3 win-loss record.

Janelle Mendoza and Karen Lomogda each had 11 points for the Lady Sailors.

Maria Flormata had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Battalion, who fell to 2-4 after missing the services of Janine Pontejos and Chack Cabinbin due to their training for Gilas Pilipinas Women in the Southeast Asian Games.

