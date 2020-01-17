Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    La Union sweeps matches at home to stay unbeaten in NBL

    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: NBL

    LA Union swept its weekend matches at home to stay unbeaten in the National Basketball League (NBL) Season 3 Black Arrow Express-President’s Cup at the San Juan Gymnasium.

    The Paower beat the Converge Pampanga Delta, 95-89, in double overtime, and beat the Nueva Ecija Besprens, 89-82, for their fourth win and the solo lead in Group B.

    Jayson Apolonio had 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Paower in their closely-fought match-up against the Delta. Apolonio sent the game into a second overtime with a lay-up before Ervin Silverie took over with crucial baskets in the extra session.

    Silverie finished with 15 points for the Paower, who spoiled the 33-point effort of Pampanga’s Encho Serrano.

    Meanwhile, Mitchelle Maynes had 27 points for the Paower in their match against the Besprens to keep their unbeaten slate.

    In other matches, CJ Gania had 23 points as the Pampanga Delta bounced back from their loss to La Union with a 92-90 win over the Paranaque Aces.

    The Aces beat the Besprens, 93-80, with Jess Quilatan scoring 28 points.

    PHOTO: NBL

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
