La Union regains solo lead, beats Laguna at home in NBL

LA Union defeated Laguna, 97-85, on Friday to regain the solo lead at home in the 2022 National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) Chairman’s Cup at the San Juan Gym.

Erven Silverie had 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two blocks to lead the PAOwer to a 4-0 win-loss record in front of their fans.

Roman Gatchalian, Billy Boado, and John Patrick Pascua had 14 apiece for the winning team, foiling the 26-point effort of Alex Junsay of Laguna.

In the first game, Gabe Capacio had 26 points including key conversions in the fourth to lift Bulacan DF Republicans to an 88-80 win over CamSur Express.

The win was Bulacan’s fourth in five games, while also extending its winning streak to three.

Last Wednesday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center, Pampanga rolled to its third win, beating Las Pinas, 102-91, to keep its unbeaten slate. The Delta gained a share of the lead until the PAOwer won on Friday.

Jeffrey Santos had 23 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting 6-of-13 from threes in the Delta victory.

Bulacan also defeated Muntinlupa, 91-86, on Wednesday with RV Jumaquio finishing with 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Republicans before stretching the win streak with the win over the Express in La Union.

