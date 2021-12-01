Jayson Apolonio still with La Union amid report of MPBL move

THE LA Union PAOwer said Jayson Apolonio remains committed to play for the team in the National Basketball League (NBL) including the upcoming finals against the Pampanga Delta.

Jayson Apolonio commitment to La Union

In a statement, the PAOwer denied that Apolinio has moved to another squad after his name was seen in the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors line-up for the MPBL Invitational during its release on Wednesday.

The development a few days after La Union is slated to start its best-of-three finals series against Pampanga on Saturday.

“Mr. Jayson Apolonio is committed to the NBL and Team La Union-Paower. We deny the inclusion of Mr. Apolonio and his participation to any other professional leagues. To date, Mr. Apolonio is committed to play with Team La Union Paower and the NBL,” said the team in a statement posted in the Facebook page of team owner and La Union board member Paolo Ortega.

Apolonio has emerged as one of the top players of the league, averaging 16.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks for the PAOwer in 11 games.

The PAOwer will be playing the Delta in a rematch of their finals series last year where they lost in four games of the best-of-five encounter.

