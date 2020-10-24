La Union stuns fancied Pampanga to tie NBL finals

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The La Union PAOwer tied the National Basketball League (NBL) Season 3 Black Arrow Express-President’s Cup finals series with an 84-80 win over Pampanga Delta on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Jayson Apolonio had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the PAOwer to a huge win over the heavily favored Delta to even the best-of-five finals series.

Game Three is set on Monday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center inside the league’s bubble.

Roman Gatchalian tallied 15 points and Rommel Doliente added 12 points and they combined for seven three-points in the match as the PAOwer preserved their strong start to win Game Two.

Dexter Maiquez led the Delta with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Ronan Santos scored 11 points but Game One hero Levi Hernandez was limited to only four points in the contest.

The scores:

La Union 84 – Apolonio 17, Gatchallan 15, Doliente 12, Maynes 10, Silverie 9, Fontanilla 9, Ablao 6, Francisco 5, Caasi 1, Graycochea 0, Camaya 0.

Pampanga 80 – Maiquez 25, Santos 11, Gania 11, Tamayo 8, Antiza 7, Juico 5, Hernandez 4, Manaloto 4, Llangco 2, Enriquez 2, Binuya 1, Baltazar 0.

Quarters: 30-17; 38-36; 49-45; 84-80.

___

