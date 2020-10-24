Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Oct 24
    Basketball

    La Union stuns fancied Pampanga to tie NBL finals

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Mitchelle Maynes comes through for the PAOwer.
    PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

    CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The La Union PAOwer tied the National Basketball League (NBL) Season 3 Black Arrow Express-President’s Cup finals series with an 84-80 win over Pampanga Delta on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

    Jayson Apolonio had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the PAOwer to a huge win over the heavily favored Delta to even the best-of-five finals series.

    Game Three is set on Monday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center inside the league’s bubble.

    Roman Gatchalian tallied 15 points and Rommel Doliente added 12 points and they combined for seven three-points in the match as the PAOwer preserved their strong start to win Game Two.

    Dexter Maiquez led the Delta with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Ronan Santos scored 11 points but Game One hero Levi Hernandez was limited to only four points in the contest.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    The scores:

    La Union 84 – Apolonio 17, Gatchallan 15, Doliente 12, Maynes 10, Silverie 9, Fontanilla 9, Ablao 6, Francisco 5, Caasi 1, Graycochea 0, Camaya 0.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Pampanga 80 – Maiquez 25, Santos 11, Gania 11, Tamayo 8, Antiza 7, Juico 5, Hernandez 4, Manaloto 4, Llangco 2, Enriquez 2, Binuya 1, Baltazar 0.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Quarters: 30-17; 38-36; 49-45; 84-80.
    ___

    Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Mitchelle Maynes comes through for the PAOwer.
    PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again