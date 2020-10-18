Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    La Union, Pampanga begin NBL title showdown in San Fernando

    by Reuben Terrado
    10 hours ago
    PHOTO: NBL

    LA Union and Pampanga clash for the NBL Season 3 Black Arrow Express-President’s Cup title in the league’s bubble at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

    The best-of-five finals series starts on Thursday after the NBL secured the go-signal from the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Games and Amusements Board to finish its season recently.

    Only the Paower and the Delta decided to push through with their campaign and enter the bubble after the playoffs were postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    La Union and Pampanga finished the elimination round tied in Group B with a 5-1 win-loss slate but the Paower beat the Delta, 95-89, in double overtime last January 11.

    The league will implement strict health protocols starting with swab testing for players and team staff upon entry in the bubble.

    Game Two is scheduled Oct. 24 and with Game Three set two days later. Games Four and Five, if necessary, are slated October 28 and 30.

    Led by Mitchelle Maynes, the Paower made an impressive showing in its debut season, losing just once in the elimination round.

    Encho Serrano and Justin Baltazar starred in the elimination round for Pampanga and are determined to bounce back after losing to Taguig in the Season 2 finals.

