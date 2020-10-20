La Union, Pampanga begin NBL Finals buildup after testing negative

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – All is set for the NBL finals between the Pampanga Delta and the La Union PAOwer after the teams and the league’s staff all tested negative for COVID-19.

The two teams as well as the league star entered the bubble at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Monday as the end negative tests marked the end of their quarantine.

On Tuesday, the PAOwer and the Delta began preparing for Game One of the best-of-five finals series of the Season 3 Black Arrow Express-President’s Cup set on Thursday despite the rainy weather here.

La Union coach Louie Aquino said the team backed by board member Paolo Ortega is practicing for the first time as a full unit since the lockdown.

But he vowed to do their best against Pampanga, which housed the entire delegation at its renovated dormitories and facilities inside the complex.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Sinasabihan ko ang mga players na maglaro lang tayo at i-enjoy lang natin ‘yung game. ‘Yung championship, bonus na lang,” said Aquino shortly after Tuesday afternoon’s practice.

Continue reading below ↓

Pampanga coach Alan Trinidad, meanwhile, is also hoping his wards will be able to improve on a runner-up finish to the Taguig Generals in Season 2.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Delta are eyeing another crown for the province that is rich in basketball tradition having developed PBA stars under the tutelage of governor Dennis Pineda.