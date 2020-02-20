La Union manhandles Marikina, nears sweep of NBL eliminations

LA Union manhandled Marikina, 105-80, to clinch a place in the quarterfinals of the National Basketball League (NBL) Season 3 Black Arrow Express-President’s Cup at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

Mitchelle Maynes had 13 points as the unbeaten Paower picked up their fifth win in as many outings. La Union can sweep Group B this Saturday when it faces Laguna in Baguio City in the final day of the eliminations.

Having secured a top-two finish in Group B, the Paower have also gained a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Marikina ended the eliminations with a 0-6 card but can still advance to the playoffs with a victory in the knockout phase of the tournament between the bottom two teams in each of the two groups.

Jed Mendoza topscored for Muntinlupa with 15 points as the Emeralds beat the Lifenet Corp.-Caloocan Executives, 95-78, to finish the elimination round with an even 3-3 slate.

John Cedrick Abis had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Emeralds, who also secured the third seed in the postseason.