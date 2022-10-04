La Union, Bulacan open NBL Chairman's Cup on high note

LA Union made an auspicious return to the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) while Bulacan fashioned out a come-from-behind win at the start of the 2022 Chairman’s Cup on Sunday at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium.

The Paower defeated Las Piñas Oil Machine, 130-111, while the DF Republicans overcame Taguig Generals in overtime, 107-104, to begin the new conference on a high note.

Jap Pambid led the Paower with 24 points as his team converted 23 three-pointers on a way to a lopsided win upon their return to the league after taking a leave of absence last conference.

Kenneth Carongoy scored 16 points, most of which came in overtime including the go-ahead basket with 17 seconds left for a 105-104 lead, capping the Paower's comeback from an eight-point deficit in the extra session.

Joel Jolangcob had 23 points for Las Piñas but the Oil Machine trailed by as many as 29 points in the contest.

Dan Natividad scored 23 points for Taguig, which blew a 100-92 lead in overtime.

