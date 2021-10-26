La Union beats Bulacan, joins Muntinlupa in second place in NBL

LA Union regained its winning ways on Sunday, defeating the Bulacan DF Republicans, 110-92, in the Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

La Union vs Bulacan recap

The PAOwer got their usual form after reeling from a 117-58 defeat at the hands of the Pampanga Delta to improve their record to 6-2.

Jayson Apolonio had 24 points and eight rebounds, while Erven Silverie had 20 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and two steals for the PAOwer, who now shares second place with Muntinlupa in the team standings.

The top two teams at the end of the elimination round with gain an outright berth into the semifinals.

Silverie capped a 10-0 run for the PAOwer that turned a 51-53 deficit into a 61-53 lead in the third quarter.

They eventually outscored the Republicans, 32-21, in the third period as they maintained until the final buzzer.

Kirk Agulan and Billy Boado each had 18 points while Jap Pambid added 15 points and 13 assists for La Union.

Dominick Fajardo and Jerick Sumampong each scored 18 points but it was not enough as the Republicans dropped to fifth place with a 6-3 win-loss record.

