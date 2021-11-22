La Union advances to NBL finals, arranges rematch with Pampanga

LA Union earned a return trip to the finals, sweeping Muntinlupa, 107-84, on Sunday in the Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The PAOwer completed the sweep of the best-of-three semifinals and arranged a rematch with Pampanga for the NBL crown. La Union lost to Pampanga in last year’s title showdown in a bubble also held in San Fernando.

Jayson Apolonio had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Billy Boado added 18 points including two triples in a 19-2 start for the PAOwer in the game.

The PAOwer also began the third with a 13-1 run to run away with a 64-44 led. They pulled away for good in the fourth with a 15-3 blast after the Water Warriors came to within five points, 81-76.

Ian Llona added 18 points for the Louie Aquino-coached PAOwer.

Thirdy Sabado led Muntinlupa with 13 points, while Andre Montserrat had 11 points in a losing cause for the Water Warriors, whose campaign came to an end after finishing third in the elimination round with a 7-3 win-loss slate.

