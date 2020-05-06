Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, May 6
    Basketball

    'Manong' Derrick shares secrets of Pumarens' trademark full-court press

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    DERRICK Pumaren gets to share the secret of the patented Pumaren press when he takes center stage in the Hoop Coaches International webinars hosted by Blackwater.

    The new La Salle head coach will discuss the intricacies of his trademark full-court press, which he will be bringing to Taft as he is tasked to end the Green Archers' three-year UAAP title drought this upcoming season.

    "Manong" will take center stage at 6 p.m. on Thursday in this free online webinar for coaches which will be broadcast on Hoop Coaches International's Facebook and YouTube pages.

    The press has been the bread and butter of the Pumaren family, from their legendary dad Pilo to brothers Derrick, Franz, and Dindo. It has delivered numerous championships throughout their storied coaching careers.


    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    Blackwater sports director Ariel Vanguardia welcomed the presence of a veteran mentor like Pumaren as Filipino coaches get the chance to pay it forward to their fellow bench tacticians.

    "We're happy to have Manong share his lessons in our webinar, which has already attracted a number of viewers even overseas," he said.

    But before Pumaren gets his time, overseas coaches will be the first ones up on Wednesday.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Former Australian national team and current Brisbane Bullets coach Andrej Lemanis of the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) will discuss his flow offense at 12 noon.

      Belgium national team coach Pascal Meurs speaks at 6 p.m. and share his practice designs which he picked up from, of all places, video games.

      World renowned skills coach Ryan Goodson caps off the first day at 8 p.m. as he shares to the coaches his skills training.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again