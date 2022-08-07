La Salle breezes to victory over erstwhile unbeaten Lyceum

LA Salle rode a hot start to a 88-65 victory over Lyceum in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday in San Juan.

Michael Phillips tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three blocks for the Green Archers, who built an early 21-12 lead and never stepped on the brakes, leading by 27 points, 73-46, after a Bright Nwankwo freebie at the 1:02 mark of the third frame.

Joaqui Manuel was a rebound shy of a double-double with his 12 points and nine boards, Kevin Quiambao had 12 points, four assists, and three rebounds, and Ben Phillips scored 10 for La Salle's third win in Group B.

"As I told the boys, we cannot take LPU lightly, This team has beaten two UAAP teams so we cannot just give them easy baskets and hustle plays and that's what were able to do," said coach Derick Pumaren, who returned after spending the past week under health and safety protocols.

Mac Guadana's five triples to finish with 19 points went down the drain as the Pirates suffered their first loss in four games.

John Barba added 13 points, three boards, and two assists, as Omar Larupay got 12 points and seven boards in the defeat.

The scores:

La Salle 88 - M. Phillips 14, Manuel 12, Quiambao 12, B. Phillips 10, Abadam 6, Blanco 5, Nelle 5, Escandor 5, Nwankwo 5, Buensalida 2, Nonoy 2, Montecillo 0, Alao 0.

Lyceum 65 - Guadana 19, Barba 15, Larupay 12, Montano 6, Navarro 5, Bravo 3, Garro 3, Umali 2, Penafiel 0, Cunanan 0, Aviles 0, Omandac 0, Villegas 0, Venoya 0, Caduyac 0.

Quarterscores: 24-15; 46-31; 73-48; 88-65.

