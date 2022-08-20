La Salle breezes past Letran for 7-0 Group B sweep

LA Salle capped off its immaculate run in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup with a comfortable 90-54 romp of Letran Saturday in San Juan.

La Salle vs Letran Filoil recap

Kevin Quiambao got hot early and racked up 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal all in the first half as the Green Archers finished Group B unscathed through seven games.

Evan Nelle also savored this win in his first faceoff against Letran since moving to Taft as he tallied 12 points, six assists, five boards, and two steals.

Joaqui Manuel paced La Salle with 15 points from three treys, as CJ Austria had 13 points and five assists as the Green Archers led by as much as 37 points, 90-53.

Coach Derick Pumaren's attention, though, is on the next round as the Group B top seed La Salle now face Group A's no. 4 St. Benilde in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Continue reading below ↓

"This [7-0 record] means nothing at all. We just have to be ready to play Benilde," said the mentor.

Letran, on the other hand, lost four of its last five assignments to bow out of the famed preseason tourney at 3-4.

King Caralipio led the Knights with 12 points and seven rebounds, Kurt Reyson got 11 points, and Neil Guarino had a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards in the defeat.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

LA SALLE 90 -- Manuel 15, Austria 13, Nelle 12, Quiambao 11, M. Phillips 8, Cortez 7, Buensalida 7, Nwankwo 4, Estacio 3, B. Phillips 3, Montecillo 3, Galman 2, Escandor 2, Robinson 0.

LETRAN 54 -- Caralipio 12, Reyson 11, Guarino 10, Bataller 6, Yu 6, Go 5, Ariar 2, Lantaya 2, Tolentino 0, Bautista 0.

Quarters: 30-15, 49-30, 72-45, 90-54.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.