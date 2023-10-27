Kyt Jimenez's SMB debut will have to wait as GenSan Warriors make semis

THE wait for Kyt Jimenez joining San Miguel for PBA Season 48 just got longer.

Jimenez and the GenSan Warriors lived to fight for another day and advanced to the South Division semifinals of the 2023 MPBL playoffs.

The Warriors won their best-of-three quarterfinals series against Muntinlupa Cagers, 2-1, after an 85-78 win in the deciding Game 3 last Tuesday behind the 22 points of former PBA player John Wilson.

The team will now face the Batangas City Embassy Chill in the semifinals, which is also a best-of-three series starting on Saturday.

The next two games of the series, including Game 3 if necessary, have no schedule yet, especially with Monday (Oct.30) and Nov. 1 and 2 both declared holidays by Malacanang.

That meant Jimenez’s won’t be able to play for the Beermen especially with the season-opening Commissioner’s Cup set to kick already kick off on Nov. 5.

Jimenez, the social media star out of Perpetual Help, was picked No. 76 overall by San Miguel in the last draft, and soon after, was inked to a two-year deal by the multi-titled team.

But he still has a live contract with GenSan, which he must honor until the end of the season.

Danny Espiritu, who represents Jimenez, said the season will be over for Jimenez once the Warriors get eliminated.

“Kung saan aabot ang team sa playoffs, yun ang end ng contract (niya),” he said.

SMB waits for Kyt Jimenez

As long as the Warriors keep on winning and advancing deep in the playoffs, Jimenez will continue playing for the franchise, according to Espiritu.

San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent said the rookie guard is always welcome to join the Beermen once his obligation with GenSan is over.

“If Kyt can fix that (contract), then I guess he’s welcome in the San Miguel team,” said Gallent during the PBA Media Day.

