Koshigaya waylays Aomori by 53 as Kemark Carino finally scores

KOSHIGAYA Alphas truly showed its pedigree as it decimated the Aomori Wat's by 53 points, 109-56, Saturday at Koshigaya City Gymnasium in the B.League second division.

Craig Brackins ignited the pullaway with his 20 points on 4-of-8 clip from threes, to go with seven assists and six rebounds as Koshigaya went on a 24-4 opener and never let go of the lead, piling on Aomori to stretch its win streak to six.

Jonathan Octeus was just as potent with his 20 points, six boards, and five dimes, as Shun Matsuyama got 12 points and four rebounds in the win to improve to 6-3.

Everything fell into place for the Alphas as they went 50-percent from the field and made 14 of their 47 three-pointers to 56, 108-82, after a drive from Hirotoki Iida with 1:52 on the clock.

The Wat's, on the other hand, suffered their third straight loss and fall to a 1-8 mark.

Continue reading below ↓

Michael Craig paced Aomori with 13 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, as Daichi Shimoyama had 11 points from three treys.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kemark Carino B.League news

Kemark Carino finally scored his first bucket in Japan as he finished with two points on 1-of-3 clip, as well as four rebounds in nine minutes of action.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Wat's are looking to rebound from this defeat when they meet anew on Sunday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.