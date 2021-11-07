Koshigaya sweeps Aomori as Kemark Carino sees limited action

KOSHIGAYA Alphas made it a sweep of Kemark Carino and the Aomori Wat’s this weekend after a 100-76 win on Sunday in the Japan B.League second division at the Koshigaya City Stadium.
The Alphas repeated their 109-56 victory over the Wat’s, sweeping their opponents by an average margin of 38.5 points.
The Wat’s lost for the fourth straight time to drop to 1-9.
Carino saw action for Aomori but was scoreless after taking three shots and grabbed a rebound in eight minutes late in the third and early in the fourth.
The Alphas continued their roll, winning their seventh straight game after starting out with a 0-3 record.
Craig Brackins topscored for Koshigaya with 21 points.
