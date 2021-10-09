Kobe Paras outduels Thirdy Ravena as Niigata spoils San-En home debut

KOBE Paras got the better of Thirdy Ravena as Niigata Albirex BB spoiled the home opener of the San-En NeoPhoenix, 77-64, in the 2021-22 B.League season at Hamamatsu Arena on Saturday.

The former University of the Philippines forward uncorked four triples to light up for 21 points, as well as hauling down five rebounds and three assists, punctuating the win with a slam dunk in the final minute to help the visitors take back-to-back wins and improve to 2-1.

Rosco Allen was a behemoth for Niigata, finishing with 23 points, eight boards, and four assists as the Hungarian reinforcement scored five straight points to erect a 15-point lead, 68-53, with 7:08 left to play.

Tshilidzi Nephawe protected the paint for the Albirex with his 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, as former NBA player Jeff Ayres got 11 points and seven rebounds in the triumph.

Forgettable was this home debut for San-En, which drew a team-high 16 points, alongside four assists, two rebounds, and two steals from Thirdy Ravena.

Robert Carter also produced 12 points, six boards, and three assists, as Elias Harris was checked with just 11 points, seven rebounds, and two dimes in the loss, as the NeoPhoenix (1-2) aim for a quick bounce back on Sunday.

It was a frustrating day in the office for San-En, which fell behind by 12 early on, 23-11, before roaring back and slicing the lead down to three, 45-42 after back-to-back treys from Ravena at the 5:31 mark of the third frame.

Paras, however, snuffed that blaze, capping off Niigata's 13-5 run with a three-point play to grab a 58-47 edge with 2:02 remaining in the canto, never ceasing control of the lead.

