Kobe Paras vows to work harder, aims to prove he's a team player

KOBE Paras wasted no time proving that he belongs in the Japan B.League, yet the second-generation basketball star remains hungry for more.

"I want to play a little harder. It's just my first two games and it would be better for me to learn the key points and our plays here," the 24-year-old Filipino import of Division I side Niigata Albirex BB said.

Paras had a mixed bag of results in his first two games with Niigata to open the 2021-22 B.League season this past weekend.

The 6-foot-4 high-flyer from University of the Philippines exploded for 25 points built on four treys, as well as four assists and two steals in his debut, but Niigata crumbled late and suffered an 85-81 defeat to Kyoto Hannaryz on Saturday.

Paras played more conservatively a day later, scoring only 10 points as he struggled from the field and made only five of his 14 shots.

He made sure to make those count, though, drilling two huge jumpers in the final three minutes as the Albirex pulled off a close 76-75 win over the Hannaryz for their first win of the season.

It's still a solid first weekend for Paras, who acknowledged that he still has a long way to go in his first season with Niigata.

"I want to learn a lot more from here," he said. "I want to be able to play as a part of the team and show that I can be a team player. I always want to do whatever I can for the team by playing hard."

Paras and the Albirex take a week break before heading to Hamamatsu Arena for a face off against Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix this weekend.

