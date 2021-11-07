Durham-led Ryukyu too good for Niigata as Kobe misfires

ALLEN Durham put together a double-double and the Ryukyu Golden Kings beat Kobe Paras and the slumping Niigata Albirex BB, 71-63, on Sunday in the Japan B.League at the City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

The former Meralco import tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals as the Golden Kings romped to their fifth straight win to move up to 9-2 (win-loss) while dealing Niigata an eighth successive defeat.

Paras was of little help for Niigata. All his five points came in the fourth quarter and shot a woeful 2-of-7 from the field in 16 minutes of play.

The Albirex BB are now 2-9 overall.

Ryukyu pulled away from a tight 51-49 count behind a 9-0 run led by Durham, who scored six points includng a dunk that made it 60-49.

Paras responded with his first field goal of the game, but Durham scored again in the next possession to keep Niigita at bay.

Paras also struggled on Saturday in the loss to the Golden Kings where he had seven points and four rebounds but only converted 3 of his 13 attempts.

Dwayne Evans had 20 points, seven rebounds, and six assists to play a huge role in the Golden Kings’ victory.

Rosco Allen’s 15-point, 12-rebound effort for Niigata went for naught.

