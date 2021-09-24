Birthday boy Kobe Paras gets warm welcome from Japan team

KOBE Paras is quickly acclimatizing himself to his new team Niigata Albirex BB.

The former University of the Philippines standout finally joined his new club's training on Friday afte clearing quarantine and the team wasted no time welcoming him with open arms.

Birthday boy

Niigata players surprised Paras with a cake in his first practice with the team, belatedly celebrating his 24th birthday on Sept. 19 which the Filipino import spent undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Paras is looking to help the Niigata squad improve from its 17th place finish last year after only tallying a 16-38 win-loss record.

He is set to team up with former NBA player Jeff Ayres as well as Hungarian winger Rosco Allen and South African center Tshilidzi Nephawe in his first year in Japan.

Niigata opens its season next week in a two-game homestand against the Kyoto Hannaryz at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

