Kobe Paras helps Niigata pull off thrilling win over Kyoto

KOBE Paras made big shots late as Niigata Albirex BB took its first victory in the 2021-22 B.League season with a thrilling 76-75 win over the Kyoto Hannaryz Sunday at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Cold all game long, the Filipino winger drilled two big jumpers in the final three minutes to cut the lead down to three, 75-72, with 1:26 left.

Tshilidzi Nephawe's jumper with 54 ticks remaining cut the lead down to one, but David Simon and Kazuki Hosokawa were unable to convert on their end leading to Yuto Nohmi draining the game-winner with three seconds on the clock.

It was a big relief for Paras who finished with 10 points after shooting 5-of-14 from the field. He also got two rebounds for his first taste of victory in Japan.

Nohmi was just a huge shot in the arm off the bench for Niigata as he fired 16 points and made two of his four treys, along with his three assists.

Rosco Allen also collected 16 points, six dimes, and four rebounds for Albirex BB, while Jeff Ayres and Zen Endo both scored 10 apiece to level their standing at 1-1.

Niigata will now go on the road to take on the Thirdy Ravena-led San-En NeoPhoenix (1-1) next Saturday for a two-game road trip at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

It was a tough defeat for Kyoto, which led an early 11-point lead but lost grip and suffered their first defeat of the season.

Former TNT import David Simon punched 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in the Hannaryz loss.

Hosokawa shot 3-of-6 from deep, but couldn't buy a bucket when it mattered the most as he settled for 15 points, while Justin Harper got 14 points and seven boards for Kyoto.

