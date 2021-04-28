Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Kobe Paras buckles down to work, trains in Cincy with Cholo Anonuevo

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    KOBE Paras is wasting no time buckling down to work in the United States.

    The second-generation star, who signed with East West Private last week, is making the most of this second chance overseas.

    Paras worked out in The Smith League in Cincinnati, Ohio together with Cholo Anonuevo as they continue training in hopes of getting a break in the US.

      And he's not forgetting the homeland, working out in a Gilas Pilipinas shirt as they got some shots up.

      Paras, 23, continues his aborted stint there years back, where he bounced around colleges moving from UCLA, Creighton, and lastly, to Cal State Northridge before returning home to play for a year with the University of the Philippines.

