KJ McDaniels, Taylor Statham join Big3 draft pool

KJ MCDANIELS and Taylor Statham have joined the 2022 Big3 draft pool for its upcoming season.

KJ Mcdaniels in Big3 draft

In an announcement from the Big3, McDaniels and Statham will be part of the pool along with former NBA players DeJuan Blair and Damien Wilkins, and Larry ‘Bone Collector’ Williams.

Before entering the Big3 draft pool, McDaniels suited up for NLEX during the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup where he led the Road Warriors to second place at the end of the eliminations. His campaign though was cut short after his wife gave birth in the United States.

Statham is also familiar to Filipino basketball fans, with the Fil-American having played in the PBA D-League and in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

Founded by hip-hop artist Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, the Big3 is a 3-on-3 league in the United States composed of former NBA and international players.

The incoming 2022 season, the fifth for the league, will have 16 teams.

