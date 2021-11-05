Kiefer vs Togashi headlines busy B.League weekend

KIEFER Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars get their first acid test when it plays the defending champion Chiba Jets this weekend in the Japan B.League.

Both carrying identical 6-3 cards, both Shiga and Chiba are looking to rebound from losses as they face off at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Funabashi Arena.

It's a gauge on how true the Lakestars' early season success is as Ravena heads for his first duel against Akatsuki Five guard Yuki Togashi and naturalized center Gavin Edwards.

Meanwhile, Javi Gomez de Liano is finally set for his debut for the Ibaraki Robots (1-8) when they try to snap their two-game losing skid against Osaka Evessa (3-6) at Ookini Arena Maishima.

Missing the first nine games, as well as his team's Emperor's Cup run, the University of the Philippines forward has gotten his clearance to finally play for Ibaraki.

This will be the first of many weekends where there won't be any Pinoy vs Pinoy matchup.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix (3-6) will have a tall task at hand facing the SunRockers Shibuya (6-3) at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (5-4) look to win back-to-back victories when they play the Gunma Crane Thunders (3-6) at Ota City Athletic Park Citizen's Gymnasium.

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses (1-8) are gunning for upset wins over the Kawasaki Brave Thunders (6-3) at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB (2-7) are aiming to snap their six-game losing skid when they host the Ryukyu Golden Kings (7-3) at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Matthew Aquino is also hoping to contribute for the Shinshu Brave Warriors (5-4) as they aim to stretch their three-game win streak against the Akita Northern Happinets (4-5) at White Ring Arena.

In second division action, Juan Gomez de Liano hopes that the 10-day break could help the Earthfriends Tokyo Z (0-8) finally chalk one in the win column when they visit the Fukushima Firebonds (4-4) at Tamura City General Gymnasium.

Kemark Carino is also looking for the same chances for the Aomori Wat's (1-7) when they play the streaking Koshigaya Alphas (5-3) at Koshigaya City Gymnasium.

