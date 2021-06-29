Shiga Lakestars still includes Kiefer Ravena in 12-man lineup

KIEFER Ravena remains a part of the Shiga Lakestars as the team unveiled its roster for the 2021-22 B.League season.

The Japanese professional team released its 12-man lineup on Tuesday, three months away from the season's tip-off.

Ravena remains embroiled in a tug-of-war with his PBA ballclub NLEX Road Warriors and Shiga, with the Board of Governors thumbing down the move weeks back.

The Lakestars have undergone a total revamp after finishing with a 23-36 record last season as they brought in Spanish mentor Luis Guil Torres as their new head coach.

Aside from Ravena, among the reinforcements for Shiga include British forward Ovie Soko, Argentinian banger Novar Gadson, and former Xavier big man Sean O'Mara.

Gone are imports like Jonathan Octeus, Jordan Hamilton, Will Creekmore, and Australian center Angus Brandt.

Only Daichi Nomoto and Tomonori Imagawa were retained from last year's roster, with a new bunch of locals brought in for this season's campaign.

Rounding out the roster are Reon Shibuta, Tomomasa Ozawa, Teppei Kashiwagura, Shotaro Hayashi, Naoto Moriyama, and Koya Kamawata.

