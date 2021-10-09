Kiefer Ravena sparks late run as Shiga rallies vs Javi GDL-less Ibaraki

KIEFER Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars bounced back with another come-from-behind 93-88 victory over the Ibaraki Robots Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Ukaruchan Arena.

Shiga Lakestars vs Ibaraki Robots recap

The Filipino guard made big plays late, including a big jumper with 2:04 remaining that put the home team up, 83-80.

It was part of the Lakestars' huge 10-0 finishing kick to grab an 89-80 lead in the last 27 seconds after falling behind by 11 points, 75-64, with 7:43 left in the fourth quarter.

Ravena finished with 13 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals off the bench as Shiga improved to 2-1 for the season.

His performance was a perfect support for Ovie Soko's 37-point eruption, 15 of which coming in the final canto, while also taking in five boards, two assists, and one block.

Novar Gadson also produced 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals, as Sean O'Mara had nine points and three boards in the win.

Ibaraki remained winless in three games with Filipino forward Javi Gomez de Liano still in quarantine.

Eric Jacobsen paced the Robots with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Marc Trasolini had 14 points, eight boards, and three assists in the collapse.

The two teams match up anew on Sunday.

