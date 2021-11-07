Kiefer's 27-point double-double not enough as Shiga bows to Chiba anew

DEFENDING champion Chiba Jets spoiled the effort of Kiefer Ravena to beat Shiga Lakestars, 89-83, on Sunday in the Japan B.League at the Funabashi Arena.

Kiefer Ravena B.League news

Ravena had a season-high 27 points to go along with 10 assists but the performance fell short as Chiba improved its record to 8-3 following the sweep of the weekend games against Shiga.

The Lakestars fell to 6-5 win-loss but not before a gallant stand by the road team.

Despite trailing by as many as 10 points, Shiga came to within four points, but after a turnover by Ravena, Fumio Nishimura drilled a triple to put China on top by seven, 87-80, with 2:50 left. It proved to be enough as the reigning B.League champion survived.

Josh Duncan had 18 points and nine rebounds, while Nishimura and John Mooney had 16 and 15 pints respectively. Gavin Edwards added 12 points.

It was a close encounter for both teams, who were tied at 21, 46, and 68 in each of the first three quarters.

Continue reading below ↓

Ravena’s Lakestars will face Shimane Susanoo Magic on Wednesday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.