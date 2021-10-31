Kiefer Ravena helps Shiga Lakestars progress in Emperor's Cup

KIEFER Ravena put on the finishing touches to Shiga's 91-82 escape act against Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, helping the Lakestars advance to the next round of the 97th Emperor's Cup on Sunday at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

Ravena finished with 12 points, nine assists, two rebounds, and a steal for the Lakestars. He capped that performance with two huge assists in the final two minutes that led to Sean O'Mara and Novar Gadson icing the game for Shiga.

O'Mara douses rally

O'Mara was a rock for Shiga with his 29 points, 13 boards, five assists, and two blocks, as Gadson and Daichi Nomoto both scored 14 in the win.

The Lakestars were leading comfortably by 16 points, 76-60, with 8:07 remaining when Rizing Zephyr made a late charge and got to within eight, 81-73, with 4:06 left before O'Mara doused that rally with huge inside buckets.

Shiga will be back in action on Monday, where it will face the winner of the game between Alvark Tokyo and Altiri Chiba.

Tanno Aiki paced Fukuoka with 18 points and five assists, while Daisei Shirato also made three three-pointers for his 18 points in the loss.

