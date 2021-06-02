Kiefer Ravena heads to Japan after signing with Shiga Lakestars

KIEFER Ravena is heading to Japan after signing with the Shiga Lakestars, the B.League announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

An introductory press conference is set on Monday to formally welcome Ravena to the team that he will play for as an Asian import in the Japan premier league's 2021-2022 season.

The announcement came after the B.League concluded its 2021 season with the Chiba Jets being crowned champions.

We are very pleased to announce that we have signed a new player for the 2021-22 Season with Kiefer Ravena,” said the Lakestars in a statement. “Ravena will be registered as the Asian Player Quotas.”

The 27-year-old Ravena will now take the similar path as that of his younger brother Thirdy, who played for the San-En Neophoenix during the 2020-2021 season.

Thirdy has also signed a multi-year extension wih San-En.

The Lakestars missed the playoffs during the recently-concluded season after finishing 13th with a 23-36 record.

The Lakestars’ best finish so far has been an eighth-place finish during the 2019-2020 season where it posted a 21-21 win-loss card.

Former NBA player Jordan Hamilton, drafted in the first round by Denver in 2011, is the Lakestars’ most notable player after leading the team in scoring.

However, the Ravena move may run into some problems with the PBA where he is tied down to a three-year deal with NLEX.

Sources said the move to the PBA doesn't have the blessings of the league.

Before the announcement, Ravena has been part of the team’s training in preparation for the 2021 PBA season.

The Japanese B.League’s season usually opens in September.

This will not be the first time that Ravena opted to go overseas to pursue a basketball career.

In 2016, Ravena signed a developmental contract with the Texas Legends in the NBA D-League, the former name of the NBA G League, but didn’t make it to the final roster.

