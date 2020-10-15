Kiefer Ravena gives Thirdy an emotional sendoff: 'Show 'em what we made of'

KIEFER Ravena gave Thirdy an emotional sendoff via social media as his younger brother flew to Japan on Thursday morning.

Thirdy is starting a new chapter in his basketball career in the B.League with the San-En NeoPhoenix.

"S/o to the lil bro making big waves overseas. Sad we won't be there to send you off but definitely excited for your new journey!," he wrote on Instagram.

Kiefer and Ravena patriarch Bong are currently inside the PBA bubble in Clark, keeping them from driving Thirdy to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

That duty fell on the shoulders of mom Mozzy and sister Dani as Thirdy left the country at 6:29 a.m. on Thursday.

Thirdy will take a five-hour flight to Narita International Airport in Tokyo before proceeding to Toyohashi City and subjecting himself to a 14-day home quarantine.

Though it won't be until later this month until Ravena can finally join his new team, Kiefer is confident that his brother, a three-time UAAP Finals MVP, will be making the country proud in Japan.

"Gotta show em what we made of. We’re going to miss you and believe that we will support you in all of your games. Praying for a safe and fun trip for you! Keep it locked in!!," he said.

"We’re just one phone call away if you need anything! Stay strong physical and mentally but most importantly stay strong in your faith with Him."

Youngest sibling Dani also gave her heartfelt message to Thirdy, saying, "To my #1 enemy and cause of stress, good luck in Japan. Continue chasing your dreams big bro! I will still be ur annoying sister from afar."